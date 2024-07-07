Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,060. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

