Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,878 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 595,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,265. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $156.39. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.