Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 481 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.44. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.