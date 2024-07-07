Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $445,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Chubb stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.76. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $186.52 and a 52 week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

