Regis (NYSE:RGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Regis Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of Regis stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
