Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

