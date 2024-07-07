Rally Price Reaches $0.0065 (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $33.93 million and $1.19 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,194,129,171 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is the native ERC-20 governance token of the Rally Network, an open and decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain. $RLY facilitates secure transactions within the Ethereum mainnet. This innovative network empowers digital creators, influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities, extending their online presence and offering novel incentives for fan engagement. Rally introduces “Creator Coins,” representing creators’ brands, and simplifies coin creation, removing Ethereum coding complexities. Co-founded by visionaries like Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki, Rally prioritizes community-driven governance, putting control in the hands of creators for a truly decentralized ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

