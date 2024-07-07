QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $798.20

QUASA (QUA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $155,673.81 and approximately $798.20 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008933 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,904.77 or 1.00013428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067239 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198201 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,493.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

