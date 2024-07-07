Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTRX

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. Quanterix has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quanterix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.