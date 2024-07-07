Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 603 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance
ESGV stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $98.63. 129,649 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.74.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
