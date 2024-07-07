Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,283,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.09. 123,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.