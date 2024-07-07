Pollux Coin (POX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $196,767.61

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $196,767.61 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,596,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,596,381 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,591,791.248126 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.2909215 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $203,139.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

