Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

PR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Permian Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.36.

Permian Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

