Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PNN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.41) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.50) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

LON:PNN opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,062.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 635.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 668.25. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 775 ($9.80).

In other Pennon Group news, insider Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.16), for a total transaction of £33,682.66 ($42,603.92). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 66 shares of company stock worth $43,316. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

