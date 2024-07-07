Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.96. 1,475,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

