Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 1,154,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.