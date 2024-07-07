Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $193,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,286,000 after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $114.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

