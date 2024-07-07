Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $152,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,714. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

