Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,025 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,703,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.84. 14,547,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,094,492. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

