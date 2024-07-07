Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 100 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $668.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,375. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.80. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.19 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

