Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 1,314,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,645,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,426,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,687,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.44. 433,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

