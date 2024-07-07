Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.03. The stock had a trading volume of 923,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,949. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $303.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.28.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

