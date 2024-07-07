Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

