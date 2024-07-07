Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.68. 1,039,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.