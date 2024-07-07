Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.52. 154,501,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.