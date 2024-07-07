Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,785,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $238.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

