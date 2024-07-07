Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JWN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Shares of JWN opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

