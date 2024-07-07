Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.51. 10,350,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,892. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

