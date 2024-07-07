NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.01 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.01 billion and approximately $187.38 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00008008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,199,254,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,303,023 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,199,163,861 with 1,094,303,023 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.7214144 USD and is up 7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $188,946,508.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.