Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0418 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $27,914.20 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00080796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00022982 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010560 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

