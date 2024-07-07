Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.4 %

NAII stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

