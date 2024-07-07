My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $158,367.87 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001778 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002299 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

