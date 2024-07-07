MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSM. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of MSM opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

