Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after buying an additional 306,613 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

PYPL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.76. 12,243,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

