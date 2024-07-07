Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MITK has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

MITK opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $512.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at $480,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 106.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

