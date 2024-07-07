McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

MKC stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,458 shares of company stock worth $6,235,714. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

