M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

Shares of SAA opened at GBX 203 ($2.57) on Friday. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £248.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,766.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.10.

Insider Transactions at M&C Saatchi

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($46,546.93). 28.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

