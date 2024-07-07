MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.64.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $204.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in MarketAxess by 30.3% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after acquiring an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,508,000 after buying an additional 290,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,742,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

