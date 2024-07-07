LimeWire (LMWR) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market cap of $98.31 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,775,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,775,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.33251014 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,569,800.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

