Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $42.48. 3,182,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,829. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

