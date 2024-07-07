Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Acquires 5,548 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 128.2% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,954. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $139.94.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.09.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

