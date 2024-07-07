JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
BBOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.
In related news, insider Alastair Hughes purchased 30,300 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,003.29). 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
