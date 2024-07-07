JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$20.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.80 to C$20.30 in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.27.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$18.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

