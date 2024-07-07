Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $22.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASB

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.