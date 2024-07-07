Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 265

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
In other news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,413,948.47). 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
