JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

JDDSF stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

