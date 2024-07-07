Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.06. 324,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.69.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

