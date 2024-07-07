iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,795.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.76 and a 200 day moving average of $291.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $314.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

