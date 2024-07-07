iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,776,000 after buying an additional 2,987,134 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after buying an additional 2,773,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AGG traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. 3,490,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

