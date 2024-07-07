iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. 2,205,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

